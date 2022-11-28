UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $536.50. 40,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $524.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $439.22 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $501.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

