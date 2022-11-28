UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.85-$22.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.00 billion-$324.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.32 billion. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.40-$24.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of UNH traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $532.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,688,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $524.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $439.22 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $497.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

