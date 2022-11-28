Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Up 5,200.0% in November

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 5,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS UBAAF remained flat at $2.90 during trading hours on Monday. Urbana has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

