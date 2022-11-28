Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Up 5,200.0% in November

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 5,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Urbana Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UBAAF remained flat at $2.90 during trading hours on Monday. Urbana has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.
About Urbana
