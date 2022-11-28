USDD (USDD) Market Capitalization Achieves $718.31 Million

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. USDD has a market cap of $718.31 million and $38.34 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00006125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.02 or 0.07361011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00486316 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,765.97 or 0.29580022 BTC.

About USDD

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.