USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,700 shares, a growth of 2,022.6% from the October 31st total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USHG Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USHG Acquisition by 8.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in USHG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in USHG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,681,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USHG Acquisition Price Performance

USHG Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,278. USHG Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

USHG Acquisition Company Profile

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

