Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.49

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 4367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Vacasa to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $643.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $412.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $1,167,382.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,592.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after buying an additional 7,267,139 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 10,893,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,442,000 after buying an additional 5,446,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after buying an additional 3,277,109 shares during the last quarter. Washington University acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth $3,921,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth $8,270,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

