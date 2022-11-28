Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $14.12

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.12, but opened at $13.42. Valneva shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 1 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Valneva from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.
Valneva Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
Featured Articles
