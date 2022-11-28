VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stock Position Lowered by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 0.9% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,074,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,734,000 after acquiring an additional 161,906 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,293,000 after acquiring an additional 122,188 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,574,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,083,000 after acquiring an additional 160,948 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,044,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,223. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.98.

