VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned 1.43% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,094,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,172,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 603,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 40,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 65,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,637. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

