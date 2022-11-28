Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,012,781. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.