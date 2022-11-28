Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.09. 759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,441. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $89.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

