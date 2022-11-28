Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Boosted by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.7% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Condor Capital Management owned 0.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $28,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.37 on Monday, hitting $140.29. 22,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,796. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.