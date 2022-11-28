Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 5,621 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.66. 26,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,964. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

