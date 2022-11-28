Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 0.5% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $292.81. 9,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,643. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

