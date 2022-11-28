Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $4.63 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 78.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 248.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Zoetis by 103.1% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 26,882 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $149.20. 14,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,540. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

