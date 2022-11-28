Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,859 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.21. 421,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,204,096. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $299.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.57. The firm has a market cap of $154.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.48.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

