Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.53. 108,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,491,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average of $105.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

