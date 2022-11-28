Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,745 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 17,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Express by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 387,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $53,703,000 after buying an additional 28,894 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 385,271 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $53,406,000 after buying an additional 26,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in American Express by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,109. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $114.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.