Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.63. The company had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,513. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $183.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

