Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 16.7% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $53,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $200.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,313. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

