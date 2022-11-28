Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $2.38.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.