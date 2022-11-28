Velas Price Hits $0.0219 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $52.18 million and $712,976.25 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00075893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00059894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023873 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,381,252,986 coins and its circulating supply is 2,381,252,984 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

