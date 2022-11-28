VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Short Interest Up 588.9% in November

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 588.9% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CID. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

