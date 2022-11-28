Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 9,260 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,406 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after buying an additional 1,953,226 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Starbucks by 26.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,497 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.98. 89,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,014,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.01.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

