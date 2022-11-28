Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $3.93 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

CVS traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.38. 63,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,762,438. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.81. The company has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

