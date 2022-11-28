Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $31.60 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 544,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $31,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $58.89. 3,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,568. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $83.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

