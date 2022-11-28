Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SCHP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $63.59.

