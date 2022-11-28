Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.19.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $286.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,810. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.37. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

