Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 39,845 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 119.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,845 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 491.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $56.43. The company had a trading volume of 26,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,248. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.20. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

