Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 8,713 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,394. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

