Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up 1.9% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.12% of Quanta Services worth $21,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $1,504,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 52.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,884,000 after purchasing an additional 311,496 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

PWR stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,024. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $151.77. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.80 and a 200 day moving average of $133.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.