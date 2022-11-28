Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VIVHY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue cut Vivendi to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vivendi from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.30 ($12.55) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vivendi from €12.80 ($13.06) to €12.20 ($12.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

