Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €26.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNA. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Vonovia Price Performance

VNA stock traded down €0.19 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €24.30 ($24.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €18.59 ($18.96) and a fifty-two week high of €51.30 ($52.35). The company’s 50 day moving average is €22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.65.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

