Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87.62 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $87.62 million and approximately $30.23 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.22 or 0.00019862 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,229.02 or 0.99999413 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010595 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00040491 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021979 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00236433 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.87821829 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $18,380,668.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.