Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €22.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.45) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €17.26 ($17.61) on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of €12.84 ($13.10) and a 12-month high of €27.36 ($27.92). The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 8.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of €15.09 and a 200 day moving average of €17.02.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

