Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Boosts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $932,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 59.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 64.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.78. 27,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

