Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Grows Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,625 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 494,931 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 500.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 63,475 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,047.1% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.49. 5,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,472. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.