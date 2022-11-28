Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.65. 5,800,165 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.12.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.