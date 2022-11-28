Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,072 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $204,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 51.8% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,785.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 185,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,259,000 after buying an additional 182,597 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,785,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

