Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000. Pinnacle West Capital accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 104.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.67. 6,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,665. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.40. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.