Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New $739,000 Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $71,663,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after buying an additional 247,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Lantheus by 127.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,815,000 after acquiring an additional 320,846 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $354,423.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $354,423.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,431.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,530 shares of company stock worth $5,187,928. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,430. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Lantheus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Lantheus Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.