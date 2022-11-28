Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 103 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 155,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 52,486 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,573,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 471.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 150,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 124,524 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PKG. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,757. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.27 and a 200-day moving average of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

