Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 21,484 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,484 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PBF Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PBF Energy by 72.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 412,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 173,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.47. 48,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,533. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

