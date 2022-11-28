Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 3,112 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,067. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

