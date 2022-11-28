Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 4,795 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,699 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $952,080,000 after buying an additional 884,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,280,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,830,000 after buying an additional 459,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MTDR. KeyCorp upped their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Matador Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

MTDR stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.15. 10,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.66. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 3.58.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

