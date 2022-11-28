Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,723,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 115,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 79,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 24,735 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BLMN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,610.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.53. 28,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,590. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.58%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

