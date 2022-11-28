Warburg Research Reiterates €3.80 Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Warburg Research set a €3.80 ($3.88) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €2.70 ($2.76) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.04) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.90) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Aroundtown Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €2.57 ($2.62) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €2.22 and a 200-day moving average of €3.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €1.73 ($1.77) and a 1-year high of €5.74 ($5.86).

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

