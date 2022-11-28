Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Raised by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 4.7% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE WM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.65. 23,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.41. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

