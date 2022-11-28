Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Short Interest Down 78.4% in November

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the October 31st total of 231,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,055,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Water Technologies International Stock Performance

WTII remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Monday. 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,244,434. Water Technologies International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Water Technologies International

Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.

