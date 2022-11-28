Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Short Interest Down 78.4% in November

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the October 31st total of 231,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,055,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Water Technologies International Stock Performance
WTII remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Monday. 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,244,434. Water Technologies International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About Water Technologies International
