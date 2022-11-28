WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 266,129 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,275,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 266,129 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 4.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,209,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $366.86. 41,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,713. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $468.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

